December 25, 1923 – May 12, 2020
Betty J. McMaster, aged 96, died May 12, 2020. She was born to Clark and Leola Shaffer at the family farm south of Hooper, NE on December 25, 1923. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1941 and attended business school in Lincoln. On December 25, 1942 she married Collins McMaster in Lincoln, NE. Betty and Collins moved from Lincoln to Hooper in 1947 where they raised three children for whom they provided great love and support.
Betty is survived by son, Robert McMaster (Maureen Ose), Lincoln, NE, daughter-in-law Ruth McMaster, Omaha, NE, son-in-law, Dr. Thomas (Ann) Kirk, Manhattan, KS, grandchildren, Thomas Kirk, Scott McMaster, Brian McMaster, Melanie Kirk, and Andrew Kirk, seven great-grandchildren and sister, Bonnie (Ronald) Grimmett. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two children, Dr. David “Skip” McMaster, and Carmen Kirk.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation for the professional and loving care given by the staffs of The Landing and St. Croix Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to Lincoln Family Funeral Care at www.lincolnffc.com.
