Betty J. McMaster, aged 96, died May 12, 2020. She was born to Clark and Leola Shaffer at the family farm south of Hooper, NE on December 25, 1923. She graduated from Hooper High School in 1941 and attended business school in Lincoln. On December 25, 1942 she married Collins McMaster in Lincoln, NE. Betty and Collins moved from Lincoln to Hooper in 1947 where they raised three children for whom they provided great love and support.