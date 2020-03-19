September 12, 1928 - March 16, 2020
Betty J. Malcolm, age 91, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday March 16, 2020. Betty was born September 12, 1928 to David and Mae (Mouser) Kennedy in Lincoln, NE. Betty will be remembered for her loving, gentle, kind ways. She treasured spending time with her family and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles.
Betty married Wilbert Malcolm on November 6, 1948. Together they were blessed with five children; daughters, Joyce (Keith) Knocke, Janet (Arlyn) Rawson, Susan Baugous; son, Gary (Jean) Malcolm; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Malcolm; son, Richard Malcolm; son-in-law, Alan Baugous; parents and siblings.
Private services will be held.