Betty J. Gutknecht, 97, passed away 10/3/2019 in Lincoln. Born 4/30/1922 in Hurdsfield, ND to Andrew and Lydia (Schmike) Weisz. Funeral Service 11:00 am Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at College View Seventh Day Adventist Church 4801 Prescott Ave. Public visitation with family greeting friends Monday, Oct. 7 from 6:00-7:30 pm at Roper & Sons, 4300 O Street. Condolences at Roperandsons.com.
