Betty Irene Duchek Uher was born on Nov. 23, 1927 and passed away on May 2, 2020, at the Wilber Care Center where she had lived since June 1, 2013. Public viewing will be 1 - 6 PM Friday, May 8, at Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber. Private family services. Memorials in care of the family. Please visit kunclfh.com