April 2, 1931 - April 5, 2020

Betty Hoyt, a lifelong resident of Lincoln, passed away April 5, 2020 at age 89 years and 3 days. Betty was born April 2, 1931 to George and Leatha (Hudson) Wiltshire in Lincoln, NE. In April 1949 Betty was married to Dale F. Hoyt and after 57 years of marriage Dale passed away in May 2006.

Betty is survived by their two children, Pam (Gary) Odvody and Mike Hoyt, four grandchildren, Tracy (Brian) Figueroa, Devin Odvody, Elyse Hoyt, Carly Hoyt, and six great-grandchildren. The youngest of six children, Betty was preceded in death by her four brothers and one sister.

Private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

