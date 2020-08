Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Betty Firebaugh, 88 of Lincoln passed away on Aug. 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Minnie (Baker) and Richard Doane, sister Dorothy. She is survived by daughters Holly and Lori (Marvin) Fuller. Family friend Karol Kizer. No services per Betty's wishes.