November 11, 1938 - September 11, 2019
Betty Eleine Stollar, age 80 passed away on Wednesday September 11, 2019. Betty was born November 11, 1938 in Fairmont. Betty was born to Howard and Mildred Tice. Her siblings were Lorraine Bomedman and Lee Tice. She graduated from Fairmont High School and then worked for State Farm. She was married on August 24, 1938 to Cody W. Stollar son of Cody and Norma U. Stollar. Her next job was to raise three sons, William, Randall and Joel.
Betty's love for kids lead her to work for LPS Nutrition services. She was a member of the Nifty Fifties Ford Club and International Retractable Club. In Betty's retirement she enjoyed multiple cruises, fishing trips to Missouri and loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Monday, September 16, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, at 12:30 pm also at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. lincolnfhcom.
