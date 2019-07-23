Betty (Bock) Thomas 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Send a Gift of Remembrance Betty (Bock) Thomas × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Liberty, February 22, 1941 - July 20, 2019 Send a Gift of Remembrance Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Betty (bock) Thomas Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion What breed of puppy is perfect for you? promotion Who said it: Belichick or Churchill? Print Ads Other SINGLE BARREL - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Single Barrel 130 N 10th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-730-5157 Website Car WOODHOUSE AUTO FAMILY-MARKETING - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Woodhouse Auto Family-marketing 6603 L ST, OMAHA, NE 68117 402-504-1563 Restaurant SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY VENTURES, LLC - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers 403 N 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68504 402-466-5334 Website Medical SOUTHEAST NE CANCER CENTER - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center 201 S. 68th Street Place, Lincoln, NE 68510 402-420-7000 Website Restaurant RODIZIO GRILL - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Rodizio Grill 765 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-617-2513 Sale FICKE & FICKE - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Ficke & Ficke 941 O St Ste 777, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-475-1141 Website Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Lincoln Federal Savings Bank 1101 N. Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 402-474-1400 Website Ads Golf WOODLAND HILLS GOLF SHOP - Ad from 2019-07-18 Jul 18, 2019 Woodland Hills Golf Shop 6000 Woodland Hills Dr, Eagle, NE 68347 402-475-4653 Website Sale STUTHEIT IMPLEMENT - Ad from 2019-07-19 Jul 19, 2019 Stutheit Implement 257 N 30th Road, Syracuse, NE 68446 402-269-2241 Website Medical SOUTHEAST NE CANCER CENTER - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center 201 S. 68th Street Place, Lincoln, NE 68510 402-420-7000 Website