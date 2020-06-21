Betty Anne Hopper
Betty Anne Hopper

January 1, 1942 - June 17, 2020

Betty Anne Hopper, 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1942 in Wymore, Nebraska to Frank and Mary (Edwards) Catlin.

Betty is survived by her children, Angela Nice (David) Acalin, Mark (Bich Hang Huynh) Abbink, John Abbink, Christine Abbink; siblings, Linda Clark, Rosa Lee Catlin, Ronnie Catlin, and Peggy Hall. She was preceded in death by sons, Kevin and Michael Abbink; brothers, Frank Jr. and Robert Catlin; and her father Frank Sr. Catlin.

Prayer Service will be held 1 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street.

