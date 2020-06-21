Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Betty Anne Hopper, 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1942 in Wymore, Nebraska to Frank and Mary (Edwards) Catlin.

Betty is survived by her children, Angela Nice (David) Acalin, Mark (Bich Hang Huynh) Abbink, John Abbink, Christine Abbink; siblings, Linda Clark, Rosa Lee Catlin, Ronnie Catlin, and Peggy Hall. She was preceded in death by sons, Kevin and Michael Abbink; brothers, Frank Jr. and Robert Catlin; and her father Frank Sr. Catlin.