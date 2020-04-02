July 31, 1928 - March 31, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Ann Trostle Meints Hartwig, 91, died March 31, 2020. She was the only child of George "Verl" and Nettie (Fey) Trostle, and was born on July 31, 1928 in Haxtun, Colorado.

Survivors include son, Daryl R. Meints, Adams; step-children, Rex Hartwig, San Antonia, TX, RoxAnn Carmean, Omaha, Rick Hartwig, Lincoln and Ron Hartwig, Cortland; seven step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded by parents; ex-husband, Raymond Meints and husband, Clarence Hartwig.

Private graveside service: 10:00 A.M., Saturday, April 4, 2020, Highland Cemetery, Adams. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to: Christ Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell, American Lutheran Church, Adams and Freeman Public School Foundation. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice, Thursday noon - 8:00 P.M. and Fox Funeral Home, Adams, Friday noon - 8:00 P.M. Condolences to Daryl Meints, PO Box 43, Adams NE 68301. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice and Adams.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Ann Meints Hartwig , please visit Tribute Store.