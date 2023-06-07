Betty Ann Maun

December 10, 1933 - June 4, 2023

Betty Ann Maun, 89, of Lincoln, passed away on June 4, 2023. She was born December 10, 1933 in Lincoln to DeWitt and Irene (Lewis) Barber. She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church, AWRT (American Women in Radio & Television), a New York Rockette, and a past Girl Scout Leader. Betty enjoyed spending time with family, playing tennis, Jazzercizing, and traveling.

Family members include her daughter Betsy (Randy) Perez, Lincoln; grandchildren Ashton Klimes, Omaha, Olivia Perez, Denver, CO, and Andrew Perez of Lincoln; numerous extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and sister Arlene Sorenson.

Celebration of Life Service to be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10).

Memorials may be given to Autism Society of Nebraska, PO Box 83559, Lincoln, NE 68501-3559.

No visitation/Cremation

