Betty Ann (Holstein) Heckman

Betty Ann (Holstein) Heckman

March 1, 1928 - March 11, 2020

Betty Ann (Holstein) Heckman, 92, passed away on March 11, 2020. She was born March 1, 1928 on a farm in the west blue area of northern Saline County Nebraska to Gertrude (Moser) and Carl Holstein. Betty Ann graduated from Hickman High School and attended and graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce. Betty lived in Hickman most of her life and was a member of the Hickman Presbyterian Church for 76 years where she taught Sunday School and was an Elder.

Betty Ann enjoyed dancing her whole life. As a child she went to dances with her parents at the rural dance and social halls in the area. She always had and loved a pet kitty and enjoyed being outdoors caring for her flowers. Betty Ann never went anywhere without a camera in her purse.

Betty Ann is survived by her son, Dennis Heckman (Shirley), daughter Debrah Heckman, special cousin Lorraine Moser Sandusky and five other cousins she counted as her “family.”

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date at the Hickman Presbyterian Church, Hickman, Nebraska. Memorials to Hickman Presbyterian Church and the Capital Humane Society. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.

