July 13, 1934 - January 21, 2020
Bettie Louise Snow, 85, of Lincoln, passed away January 21, 2020. Born July 13, 1934 in Braddyville, Iowa to Oral and Hazel (Twaddle) Moore.
Family members include her son Spencer (Melinda) Snow, Denton, NE; grandchildren Jacob, Zac and Lindy Snow; sister Kay (David) Clayton, Glen Ellyn, IL. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe; son Tracey Joe; brother and sister-in-law Max and Eleanor Moore.
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (1-25-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Burial in Anderson Grove Cemetery, Bellevue, NE. Memorials to the American Cancer Association. No visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
