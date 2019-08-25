July 28, 1934 - August 22, 2019
Bette Starns, age 85, of Ashland died peacefully, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. Bette was born July 28, 1934 in Lincoln.
Bette is survived by her seven children, Don (Terry) Marti Jr. of Frederick, CO, Charlie (Diane) Marti of Lincoln, Geoffrey (Kay) Marti of Lincoln, Julie (Jeff Retzlaff) Starns of Ashland, Sarah (Chris) Roth of Bennington, Carey (Lyle) Starns-Mead of Omaha; and her youngest son, Steven Starns of Ashland; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Bette was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, George and Viola Clark and her only sister, Georgia Hawthorne.
Celebration of life, 2 p.m. Friday (8/30) at the First Christian Church (1702 Boyd St.) in Ashland. Visitation, 5-7 pm Thursday (8/29) at Marcy's Mortuary (104 N. 15th St.) Ashland. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit marcysvoboda.com.
