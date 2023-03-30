Beth (Rose Elizabeth) Bohaty

November 12, 1935 - March 28, 2023

Beth (Rose Elizabeth) Bohaty, 87 of Lincoln, passed away March 28, 2023. She was born on November 12, 1935 in Lincoln to Vernon and Grace Nootz. Beth married Ludvik (Corky) Bohaty and raised her two sons in Lincoln. She was employed at Russell Stovers and her later years at Super Saver. Beth was the “Neighborhood Mom” who shuttled everyone around and later became the “grandma's house” that everyone loved to go to. She was an avid bowler who looked forward to spending time with her friends in city leagues and local and national tournaments.

Beth is survived by her son Randy Bohaty and daughter-in-law Paula Moon Bohaty of Lincoln; brother D. Michael Nootz and his wife Marijo of Hamilton, Ohio; granddaughter Cheseney Gall and her husband Eric of Lincoln, grandchildren Peyton Rose, Tucker, Ethan, Carson and Alana; nieces and nephews Marvin and Diane May, Judy and Jim Stebbins, Ryan and Jenn Nootz and loved ones Jeff Moon and Chad Erickson. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Bob, daughter-in-law Ruth and sister Carleen, and close friend Delores Steyer.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St in Lincoln. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com