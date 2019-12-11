December 12, 1930 - December 8, 2019

Beth L. Robertson, 88, of Ashland, NE, entered into rest on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE. She was born December 12, 1930 in Ashland, NE.

Survived by daughters, Merrie (Leon) Hansen and Charlotte (Kelly) Starkey; grandchildren, Matthew Starkey, Scott Robertson, Michael Starkey, Bill (Kelly) Robertson, Kristina (Caleb) Whisenhunt; Daniel Hansen, Tony (Laurie) Robertson, Keith (Lisa) Hansen and T.J. Robertson; 10 great-grandchildren; cousins, Del (Grace) Starns, Doris Johnson, Linda Luhr and Bill Scott; family friend, Kathy Robertson. Preceded in death by husband, Burke Robertson; son, Jim Robertson; parents, Adelbert and Mary Stanley.

Funeral Service, Fri. (12/13/19) 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland, NE. Visitation, Thurs. (12/12/19) 5-7 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Memorials to First Christian Church or Ashland Dog Pound Foundation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.