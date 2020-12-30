Beth K. DeBrie-Jones

April 13, 1956 - December 24, 2020

Beth K. DeBrie-Jones, 64, Lincoln, died 12/24/20. She was a retired factory worker at Square D. She was born 4/13/56 in Lincoln, NE to Lester and Larita(Westman) DeBrie.

She is survived by her father, Lester DeBrie, Lincoln, NE; brothers, Leslie (Retha) DeBrie, Greenwood, NE and Darrell (Linda) DeBrie, Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law Tacie DeBrie, Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, husband Matthew Jones and brother Harold DeBrie.

The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com