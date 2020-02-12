February 4, 2020
Beth Eileen (Haney) Smith of Papillion, formerly of Springfield and Lincoln, NE, passed away on February 4, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents Earl J and Mary Edith Haney, and her husband of 50 years, the Honorable Judge Robert L. Smith.
Survived by her brother, Clark J Haney of Tucson, AZ, and her children Victoria Lostroh, of Omaha, Craig Smith of La Vista, Calvert (John) MacKnight, of Papillion, Dr. Carey (Dr. Steven) Ryan, of La Vista, 9 grandchildren - Matthew Daharsh, Christopher (Marita) Lostroh, Kelly (Ashley) Smith, Robert (Melanie) Lostroh, Ryan (Rachel) Smith, Beth Eileen (Tony) Kaplan, Timothy (Laura) Ryan, Robert MacKnight, Catherine (Aaron) Prestito, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 480 Main Street, Springfield, NE, with burial of Cremains at 1:00 P.M. at Springfield Cemetery. No visitation. Family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Springfield & the Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main Street, Springfield, NE, 68059. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
2:00PM-2:45PM
480 Main Street
Springfield, NE 68059