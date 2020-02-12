February 4, 2020

Beth Eileen (Haney) Smith of Papillion, formerly of Springfield and Lincoln, NE, passed away on February 4, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Preceded in death by parents Earl J and Mary Edith Haney, and her husband of 50 years, the Honorable Judge Robert L. Smith.

Survived by her brother, Clark J Haney of Tucson, AZ, and her children Victoria Lostroh, of Omaha, Craig Smith of La Vista, Calvert (John) MacKnight, of Papillion, Dr. Carey (Dr. Steven) Ryan, of La Vista, 9 grandchildren - Matthew Daharsh, Christopher (Marita) Lostroh, Kelly (Ashley) Smith, Robert (Melanie) Lostroh, Ryan (Rachel) Smith, Beth Eileen (Tony) Kaplan, Timothy (Laura) Ryan, Robert MacKnight, Catherine (Aaron) Prestito, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 480 Main Street, Springfield, NE, with burial of Cremains at 1:00 P.M. at Springfield Cemetery. No visitation. Family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Springfield & the Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main Street, Springfield, NE, 68059. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com

To send flowers to the family of Beth Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Springfield First United Methodist Church

480 Main Street

Springfield, NE 68059 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Beth's Celebration of Life begins.