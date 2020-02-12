Beth Eileen (Haney) Smith
Beth Eileen (Haney) Smith

February 4, 2020

Beth Eileen (Haney) Smith of Papillion, formerly of Springfield and Lincoln, NE, passed away on February 4, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents Earl J and Mary Edith Haney, and her husband of 50 years, the Honorable Judge Robert L. Smith.

Survived by her brother, Clark J Haney of Tucson, AZ, and her children Victoria Lostroh, of Omaha, Craig Smith of La Vista, Calvert (John) MacKnight, of Papillion, Dr. Carey (Dr. Steven) Ryan, of La Vista, 9 grandchildren - Matthew Daharsh, Christopher (Marita) Lostroh, Kelly (Ashley) Smith, Robert (Melanie) Lostroh, Ryan (Rachel) Smith, Beth Eileen (Tony) Kaplan, Timothy (Laura) Ryan, Robert MacKnight, Catherine (Aaron) Prestito, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 480 Main Street, Springfield, NE, with burial of Cremains at 1:00 P.M. at Springfield Cemetery. No visitation. Family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Springfield & the Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main Street, Springfield, NE, 68059. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com

Service information

Feb 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
Springfield First United Methodist Church
480 Main Street
Springfield, NE 68059
