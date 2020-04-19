Beth Coufal
Beth A. Coufal

December 25, 1952 - April 3, 2020

Beth took her life on April 3, 2020. Born Dec 25 1952 in Lincoln, NE to Joseph and Shirley (Wright) Kriz. Survived by husband Delano (Del) Coufal, son Jacob of Lincoln; sister-in-law Susan Kriz; niece, nephew, cousins & friends. Beth deeply loved her family, countless friends and business clients.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorial to the family for memorial stepping stones at Lincoln Sunken gardens or Lauritzen gardens of Omaha.

