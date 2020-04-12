Bertha M. Musilek
February 11, 1928 - April 8, 2020

Bertha M. Musilek, 92, of Prague, NE, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Wahoo, NE. She was born Febraury 11, 1928 in Saline County, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial (Family Only), Wednesday (4/15) 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague, NE. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague, NE or Masses. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Mass will only be available for the immediate family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

