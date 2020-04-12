February 11, 1928 - April 8, 2020
Bertha M. Musilek, 92, of Prague, NE, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Wahoo, NE. She was born Febraury 11, 1928 in Saline County, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial (Family Only), Wednesday (4/15) 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague, NE. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague, NE or Masses. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Mass will only be available for the immediate family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.