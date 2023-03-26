Bertha Katherina Rickertsen

February 17, 1918 - March 23, 2023

Bertha Katherina Rickertsen, 105, of Lexington, Nebraska died on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Ridgeway Senior Living in Lexington. Bertha was born in rural Cozad on February 17, 1918 to Cobus and Emma Stevens. She was one of five girls born to this union. She graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1935. She grew up in the Cozad-Gothenburg area. She worked in the AAA office in Lexington. She married Christian Rickertsen on December 21, 1942. After Chris returned from the war, they rented a farm in Lexington. She assisted her husband with farming and feeding cattle as a partner in the Car-Bar Cattle Co. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington where she served as an elder, deacon and Presbyterian Women. She spent many years teaching Sunday school and Bible school. She was a 4-H leader for fifteen years.

Survivors include her daughters Linda Hirschfeld of Lincoln, Nebraska and Carma (Galen) Ewer of Sandy, Utah, sons Bryan (Marleen) Rickertsen of Lincoln, Nebraska and Bruce (Julie) Rickertsen of Lexington, Nebraska, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandsons. Bertha was preceded in death by her husband Chris, her son-in-law, Dave Hirschfeld, one infant grandson, four sisters and their spouses and four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and their spouses, she was the last of her generation.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Nebraska with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery near Lexington. Memorials are kindly suggested to the Rickertsen Family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com