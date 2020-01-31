Bernita Ruth (Loesch) Neujahr
May 17, 1929 - January 29, 2020

Bernita Ruth (Loesch) Neujahr. 90, of Lincoln, passed away January 29, 2020. Born May 17, 1929 in Fairmont, Oklahoma to Hubert and Martha (Krey) Loesch.

Survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray; children Lila (Bruce) Thompson, Lynn (Joyce) Neujahr, LeEtta (Doug) Rudolph, Loren (Terri) Neujahr; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister Leora and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Norma, brother Paul, daughter Lois Ann, great-granddaughter Abigail and nephew Stanley.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday (2-1-20) Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams Street. Burial in the Greenwood Cemetery, Seward, NE. Memorials to Concordia University or Faith Lutheran Church. Visitation from 4-8 pm Friday with family greeting friends from 5-7 pm at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

