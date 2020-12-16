Bernie Yvonne Domingo Meeske

September 14, 1939 - December 12, 2020

Our beloved Grandma Bernie passed away, in her home with family by her side, on December 12th, 2020. Bernie Yvonne Domingo Meeske was born September 14th, 1939 in San Jose, California. She excelled at raising children, caring for animals, sewing,cooking, gardening, crafting, home decorating, and hosting holiday celebrations and family gatherings. Her combination of tender heart, playful spirit and sarcastic humor delighted the young and the young-at-heart. She will long be remembered by the community of Weeping Water for her 40+ years of spreading joy as Mrs. Claus and the Easter Rabbit.

Bernie graduated from Weeping Water High School in 1957 and then completed a one-year business program in Omaha. She married her high school sweetheart on May 11, 1958, Gayle Meeske, and together they made a family for 62 years. They raised three children: Barbara Smisek (Todd), Terry Meeske (Chris), and Marty Meeske (Tina) and were instrumental in the lives of 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grands.