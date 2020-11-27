Bernice “Susie” Sup

Susie was very active in the community. She was Past President, Vice President, Secretary of the Lincoln Symphony Guild 1984-1987. A member of the Mayor's Film Committee in Lincoln from 1984-1989. A leader for the local council of Girl Scouts in 1985-1986. On the Board of Directors for the Family Service Association from 1985-1987. Chair of the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert in 1989, having been on the Board of Directors since 1988. Chair of Lincoln Symphony Designer Showhouse in 1986. Member of the Madcaps Dance Club which she was Co-president in 1989. A Trustee for the University of Nebraska Foundation. She was President of the Lincoln Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha in 1961 & 1962; Alumnae, Past Treasurer, and rush advisor (1984-86, 1988-90). Susie was also a member of Mu Phi, Lincoln Women's Club, Serendipity Dance Club, Lincoln Country Club and PEO. Gale and Susie were long time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.