January 9, 1956 - July 15, 2020
Bernice (Sue) Bowling Hill, 64, of Lincoln, Nebraska, went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 15, 2020. Sue was born to Bernice and Charles Bowling on January 9, 1956 at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. Sue attended Clare McPhee Elementary, Everett Junior High, Lincoln High, and Anderson University in Indiana from which she earned a Registered Nursing degree with a minor in Music. A true servant of the Lord, she continuously exemplified her love for Him through her professional and personal endeavors. She impacted and influenced countless lives, taking care of the community through her medical career at Baptist East in Kentucky and Tabitha Health Care in Lincoln, where she served as a Surgical Nurse, a House Manager, a Nurse Educator, Director of Education, Director of Corporate Education, Green House Educator, and as a Certified Gerontological Nurse.
Sue loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Making memories with family and friends, playing games, traveling, attending parties and girls' basketball tournaments, and hanging out with her sisters and mom gave her great pleasure. Sue is preceded in death by her dads, Obasi Onuoha and Charles Bowling; Grandmother Annie V. Jones; Aunt Rachel Woolridge; Uncle Rayford Jones; Brother Charles Bowling II, and nephews, Joshua Church and Bryan Oekel. Sue will be remembered fondly by her husband, Sonny Hill; daughters, Tiffani (Ron) Childress, Patea Hill, Alison Hill (Julianne), and Cameron (Matt) Van Hoose, Mother, Bernice Onuoha Siblings, Alice Bowling Wirth (Michael), Pamela Bowling Church (Merle), Pateath Bowling Herndon (Paul), Angelia Onuoha, Obasi John Onuoha, Oneike (Niki) Onuoha-Jarzynka (Daniel), Natalie Wittman Onuoha. Grandchildren: Easton and Ava Childress, and Julien Van Hoose, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family members, friends and cat Cajun (KK).
The family is sincerely thankful for the prayers and support from everyone who has shared in their deep and unending love for Sue.
Visitation: 2-5 pm Monday, 7/20, Lincoln City Church, 5001 S 1st Street. Funeral: 1:30 pm Tuesday, 7/21, Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th Street. We will be adhering to the CDC guidelines, requiring masks, and social distancing. We also ask that if you are feeling ill, please refrain from attendance. Please send memorial gifts to Roper and Sons Funeral Home for Sue's Greenhouse at Lincoln City Church. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
