Bernice (Sue) Bowling Hill, 64, of Lincoln, Nebraska, went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 15, 2020. Sue was born to Bernice and Charles Bowling on January 9, 1956 at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. Sue attended Clare McPhee Elementary, Everett Junior High, Lincoln High, and Anderson University in Indiana from which she earned a Registered Nursing degree with a minor in Music. A true servant of the Lord, she continuously exemplified her love for Him through her professional and personal endeavors. She impacted and influenced countless lives, taking care of the community through her medical career at Baptist East in Kentucky and Tabitha Health Care in Lincoln, where she served as a Surgical Nurse, a House Manager, a Nurse Educator, Director of Education, Director of Corporate Education, Green House Educator, and as a Certified Gerontological Nurse.