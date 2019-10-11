March 24, 1923 - October 10, 2019
Bernice R. Chandler, 96 years, of Fremont, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Nye Pointe Health and Rehab in Fremont. Bernice was born March 24, 1923 in Lynch, to Carl J. and Alma M. (Andersen) Thorell.
She is survived by sons, Edwin (Debi) Chandler of Northbrook, Illinois, Steven (Claudia) Chandler of Lenexa, KS, Clark (Cheryl) Chandler of Lincoln, and Rodney (Susan) Chandler of Reading, MA; daughter, Alice Chandler of Fremont; sister, Helen McDaniel of Lakewood, CO; sister-in-law, Pat Thorell of Forrest City, IA; brother-in-law, Joe Fuhr of Fremont, NE; 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont from 5-7 PM on Sunday with family receiving friends from 5-6 PM. Burial Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials directed to Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Avenue, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490