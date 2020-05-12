Bernice M. Nolte

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Preceded in death by parents, James & Emma Holoubek, husband, Eugene Nolte, brother, Leonard Holoubek. Survived by children, Ron Nolte, Plattsmouth, Genene Nolte, Lincoln, Bruce (Mary Ann) Nolte, Murray, Janet (Rick) Urbom, Salt Lake City, UT, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sisters, Darline Blotzer, Beatrice, Charline Brookhouser, Columbus, brother, Jim (Brenda) Holoubek, Scottsdale, AZ. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM (following CDC & state guidelines). Private family services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Harvey Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Murray Christian Church or The Nebraska Masonic Home. Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, 1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE