Bernice K. Lorenson

September 24, 1935 - April 13, 2023

Bernice K. Lorenson, 87, of Lincoln, passed away on April 13, 2023. She was born September 24, 1935 to Willis & Katherine Martin.

Survived by husband Robert Lorenson; daughter Annette (Mark) Dougherty of Alvo; daughter-in-law Cheryl Lorenson of Walton, daughter-in-law and son-in-law Diana Lorenson Desh & Bryan Desh of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, sons Scott Lorenson and Doug Lorenson, sister Blanche Root, and brothers Kenneth Martin and Fred Martin.

Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m., Monday April 17, 2023 at Roper and Sons Funeral Home in Waverly, 10851 N 148th Street. Visitation with family members present is Sunday April 16th, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at Roper and Sons Funeral Home in Waverly, 10851 N 148th Street. Condolences online at roperandsons.com