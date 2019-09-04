November 17, 1932 - September 1, 2019
Bernice Elaine Buettgenbach passed away September 1, 2019 at her home in Lincoln. She was born on November 17, 1932 to Jacob and Elizabeth Muehlhausen. She married Allen Ray Buettgenbach in Lincoln on June 27, 1953. She was a loving and devoted mother and homemaker who always put her family first. She loved playing bingo, country music and watching the Huskers play.
Bernice is survived by her children, Roxanne Fanders of Garland, Texas. Steven Buettgenbach (Barbara) of Pierce, Cathy Swinscoe of Lincoln, Nancy Noonan (Danny) of Lincoln, and Lisa Sasek (Alan) of North Port, Fla., significant other Leslie Wanek of Wilbur. Sister, Shirley Daugherty of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Elizabeth, husband Allen, brothers, Jacob, Robert, William and sisters Alice and Ruthie.
A celebration of Bernice's life will be held at 1 pm Saturday September 7, at Lincoln Memorial, 6800 South 14th St., Lincoln, with Rev Curt Magelky officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday September 6, at Lincoln Memorial. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be made at lincolnfh.com
