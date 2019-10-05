October 3, 2019
Bernice E. Clark, 88, Beatrice died October 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., October 8, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beatrice. Burial: Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Scriptural Rosary Service: 6 p.m. with family greeting relatives & friends following the rosary, Monday, Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice. Memorials: family's choice. Visitation: 3 – 8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Visit foxfuneralhome.net
