January 2, 1938 – July 14, 2023

Bernice “Bunny” Vanis was born January 2, 1938, in Council Bluffs, IA, and went peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, July 14, 2023, at her earthly home, The Legacy.

She was adopted on

5/7/1939 by Jake and Mary VerMaas of Cheney, NE, when she was 16 months old. Bunny married Ray Vanis on July 18, 1958. They were blessed with four children, Jacob (Jay), Gerilyn (Geri), Barbara (Barb) and Brian. They were married for 53 years before Ray’s passing on July 24, 2011. They spent their entire married life in David City, NE.

Until we meet again someday in heaven, she leaves behind a son, Jay; grandsons: Ryan (Lexi), Chase (Mikayla) and Brayden; a daughter, Geri (Tim) Shipley; granddaughter, Morgan (Evan) Marshall; a daughter, Barb Scholz; grandson, Jon (Stephanie); great-granddaughters: Scotland, Callahan and McKenna; granddaughter, Natasha (Micah); and a son, Brian (Heather); grandsons: Cade, Kai and Crew; sisters-in-law: Marge Vanis and Dorothy DeWispelare; Aunt, Rose Vanis; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She also leaves many wonderful friends at The Legacy who will miss playing cards, bingo and hand and foot with her, as well as enjoying having her at their table for meals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 2011; parents, Jake and Mary VerMaas; mother and father-in-law, William and Agnes Vanis; brother, Tony VerMaas; brothers-in-law: Harry (Lucille), Marion (Marge), and Jim (Elise) Vanis, and Kenny (Dorothy) DeWispelare; sisters-in-law: Marcy (Bob) Brezina, Wilma (Gerry) DeWispelare, and Mae (Lee) Zegers; and son-in-law, Troy Scholz.

Bunny and Ray now reside peacefully inside the Remembrance Chapel in the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

There was a rosary and funeral mass held on Monday, July 31, 2023, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. An Open House/Celebration of Life will be held at The Legacy on Sunday, August 13, from 1:00—3:00 and at the Senior Center in David City on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 3:00-5:00. Memorials are suggested to The American Cancer Society or to the family.”