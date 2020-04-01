March 30, 2020
Bernetta "Bird" Divis, 83, of Brainard died March 30. Survivors: Husband, Albert "Bud" Divis, Brothers-in-law, Donald (Connie) Divis of Brainard, Eugene (Darlene) Divis of David City, Edwin (Roseann) Divis of Papillion, Sisters-in-law: Alyce Havlovic of Seward and Donna Ohnouthka of Lincoln. Several nieces and nephews.
Private Family services and burial. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.www.chermokfuneralhome.com
