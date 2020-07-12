Mr. Bernard “Tiny” Schmitz of Nebraska City, NE died peacefully on July 9, 2020at the age of 91. He was a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge he was employed by Burlington Railroad, and later Nebraska City Utilities, retiring after 35 years of service. He married the love of his life Betty Heng in 1958 after meeting her on the polka dance floor. Tiny and Betty were married for 54 wonderful years and were blessed with their only child, Diane Marie.