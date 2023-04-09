Bernard A. Lyons

May 26, 1958 - March 28, 2023

Bernard A. Lyons died of cancer on March 28, 2023 at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska.

We feel grateful for having had Bernie Lyons in our life. We're sure you would feel the same if you had known him. His consistent kindness, intelligence, and humor would have won you over. He cared about his workmates, friends, and large extended family; most of all, he cared about Ginger, his love.

Bernie was a lifelong learner. He was a reader, a cyclist, a traveler, a storyteller, and a great technician. For twenty-four years, he maintained a passion for his work at Huffman Engineering.

He was very grateful to everyone who encouraged him and extended their love while he fought cancer. He said several times that he didn't know how anyone could endure what he was experiencing without help from others. He was incredibly grateful for Ginger's devotion and can-do attitude as they made doctor visits after doctor visits for three years.

He is survived by Ginger, his wife and partner for 40 years; by his children and their spouses: Dan Hobbs (Stacey) and Dawn Petersen (Byron); by his grandchildren: Hannah Hobbs, Ben, and Jenna Petersen, and Hailey McNair; and by five sisters and three brothers.

A Celebration of Life service will be held later. Memorials may be made to Great Plains Trails Network (https://www.nebraskatrailsfoundation.org/donate.html.