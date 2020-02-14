Bernadine H. Mosow
Bernadine H. Mosow

February 9, 2020

Bernadine H. Mosow, age 90, passed away peacefully February 9th, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Hal & May Halperin. Survived by husband of nearly 72 years, Jack Mosow; children, Sally (Morris) Kleiner, Barbara (Robert) Schwartz, John (Ellin Siegel) Mosow, Nancy (Steven) Auslander, Daniel (Stacy) Mosow, Ruth (Ronald) Loewenstein; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Jacque Kantor.

