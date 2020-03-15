March 26, 1931 - March 9, 2020
Bernadine C. Rexilius, 88, of Davey, NE passed away March 9, 2020. She was born March 26, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to Harry W. and Ruby O. (Combs) Krone. Bernadine was a retired secretary with Gooch Milling and Elevator Co. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Rexilius, son, Mike Rexilius, both of Davey, NE., half-brothers, Clarence Clemens, of Palmdale, CA., and Richard “Butch” Clemens, of Norfolk, NE., several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her step-sister, Janice Snyder.
Cremation, no visitation. Private family services. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco, NE.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Grace Pointe and Good House for the wonderful care that was given. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com