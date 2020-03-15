Bernadine C. Rexilius
View Comments

Bernadine C. Rexilius

{{featured_button_text}}

March 26, 1931 - March 9, 2020

Bernadine C. Rexilius, 88, of Davey, NE passed away March 9, 2020. She was born March 26, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to Harry W. and Ruby O. (Combs) Krone. Bernadine was a retired secretary with Gooch Milling and Elevator Co. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Rexilius, son, Mike Rexilius, both of Davey, NE., half-brothers, Clarence Clemens, of Palmdale, CA., and Richard “Butch” Clemens, of Norfolk, NE., several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her step-sister, Janice Snyder.

Cremation, no visitation. Private family services. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco, NE.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Grace Pointe and Good House for the wonderful care that was given. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family of Bernadine Rexilius, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News