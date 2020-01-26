March 21, 1928 - January 23, 2020

Bernadette M. Thiel, 91 of Lincoln, passed away January 23, 2020. Bernadette was born on March 21, 1928, in Burwell, Nebraska. She was the first of 16 children born to Edward W. and Frances (Wunderlich) Franssen. She graduated high school in 1947 from Sacred Heart School in Greeley, Nebraska. She attended LPN school at St Joseph's in Omaha. She met James H. Thiel in 1951 at a dance and they were married in 1952. To this union, 8 children were born. The family lived in Greeley, Brady and Gothenburg.

Bernadette attended College of St Mary's in the 80's and earned a degree in General Studies. With her life skills and outgoing personality, Bernadette touched the lives of many people across the country.

Bernadette is survived by her children: Jeanne (Del) Wardlaw of Lincoln, NE; Francis (Deb) Thiel of Waterloo, NE; Lorraine Good of Omaha, NE; Donnie Thiel of Las Vegas, NV; Pat (Dave) Vorman of El Cajon, CA; Bill Thiel of Oak Harbor, WA; Rosalena (Vyrl) Livers of Lincoln, NE; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters and 4 brothers; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, husband James H. Thiel and daughter Marilyn VanHoosen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St, Lincoln, with Father Leo Kosch celebrating the Mass. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12 noon to 3 pm at Butherus Maser and Love, 4040 A St. Visitation with family present will be on Monday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Rosary at 7:00 pm Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Bernadette Thiel, please visit Tribute Store.