May 14, 1924 - August 1, 2019
Bernadean A. McCoy, 95, Lincoln, on died August 1, 2019. She was born May 14, 1924, in Butte, the 8th child of George and Eva Pearl (Minor) Robertson. Bernie was raised on her family's ranch, attended country school near Stuart and graduated from Keya Paha High School in Springview in 1942. She later married her high school sweetheart, Harlan L. (Mac) McCoy, in 1943 shortly before he was sent overseas by the U.S. Army to participate in the D-Day invasion and liberation of Western Europe.
Prior to her marriage, she obtained a Rural Teaching Certificate and taught in a K-8 country school near Springview until she and Mac moved to Lincoln in 1945. After Mac graduated in 1949, they lived in many locations in Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, and California, returning to Lincoln in 2005. In addition to raising her three children, she held a variety of positions involving her secretarial and bookkeeping skills. Mac was a mason and shriner, and for many years Bernie was active in Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile.
She is preceded in death by her parents, all of her eight siblings, her husband, Harlan, and her son, Jay. She is survived by her son, Dr. Michael (Liz Shea-McCoy) McCoy, daughter Marsha McCoy, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle ways, quiet and sensitive, with a quick wit and thoughtful sense of humor.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, at Butherus, Maser and Love. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Foundation for Lincoln Public Libraries, Lincoln; Special Olympics; or Lighthouse, Lincoln.
