Bennett “Benny” Kerns

June 1, 2002 - August 31, 2019
Bennett Kerns was born on June 1, 2002 in Lincoln, to William and Tory Kerns. He attended Sheridan elementary school, Irving Middle School and Southeast High School.
He was active in choir at all 3 schools as well as on the trap team at Southeast. He was involved in WyldLife and YoungLife during his school years. Benny loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Older brother Jake (22), older sister Thea (20), and younger brother Deonte (11) were close in all phases of life.
They spent numerous hours entertaining each other, whether it be putting together puzzles, playing four square, video games or just hanging out, they always were together. With a remarkable sense of humor, he kept the family full of laughter.
As a kid, Benny kept everyone on their toes. He had a great imagination and his ever-changing identity was influenced by his current trend. Benny dressed as Harry Potter and Indiana Jones regularly, even drawing Harry Potter's scar on daily with a marker.
In his free time, Benny loved to snuggle his dog, Harry, while watching and re-watching shows like Futurama, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Family Guy. He could be found in pajama pants and a fuzzy robe with a bowl of popcorn or a corndog in his hand.
Benny was passionate about building things. He loved to work out in the shop on his RC cars and other projects. Legos were Benny's favorite, and he spent numerous hours digging through bins upon bins of Lego parts. He was an avid collector of Lego Star Wars ships and minifigures. He had incredible determination to build the family a replica of our house. He spent numerous hours drawing out the plans and obtaining specialized Lego pieces.
But his real passion was making people laugh. He thrived at being the funny man in the room, and was proud of his comedy performances in the school talent show. His ever-changing sense of humor was one of his strengths. The best part of Benny's comedy performances was that it was unfiltered and he spoke his mind. It was often filled with jokes about the family and movie quotes.
Some of his favorite memories were visiting Harry Potter World at Universal Studios, vacationing in Colorado to hike and bike and traveling around Europe. He was proud to let everyone know that the Eiffel Tower lit up at night.
He is survived by his parents, Will and Tory, and siblings, Jake, Thea and Deonte. Man's best friend, Harry. Grandparents, Scott and Teri Nelson of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Max and Susie Nickel of DeWitt, Nebraska.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday (9-7-19) at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Cremation// No Visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Bennett “Benny” Kerns Memorial c//o First State Bank Hickman, NE. Condolences can be given online at roperandsons.com
