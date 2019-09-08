January 30,1978 - September 4, 2019
Benjamin Lee McCown passed away on September 4, 2019. Ben was born on January 30, 1978 in Lincoln, NE. Celebration of Life Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (9-11-19) at St. Marks UMC, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE with Pastor Wayne Alloway officiating. Visitation with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd.)
