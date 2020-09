Benjamin ‘Ben' David Perez, 22, Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on 9/25/20 in Lincoln. Viewing will be held from 10 am - 5 p.m. on Tuesday (9/29), at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE 68503. A private service for family and close friends will be held. Memorials in care of the family.