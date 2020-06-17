× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 22, 1947 - June 14, 2020

Benjamin Alan Chesser, 72, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1947 in Friend, NE to Van and Barbara (Johnson) Chesser. He graduated from Crete High School in 1966 and then the Spartan School of Aviation in Tulsa, OK in 1971. Ben served in the Vietnam War with the United States Army and worked full-time with the Nebraska National Guard, which included deployments during Desert Shield/Desert Storm before retiring in 2007. He was an avid HAM radio operator, a passion he shared with his father.

Ben was preceded in death by his wife: Jo Chesser, parents: Van V. Chesser and Barbara J. Chesser, brothers in law: Norman Vanderslice and Arthur Jr. Henning. His is survived by his sisters: Malinda Vanderslice of Aurora, CO and Judy Henning of Crete, NE, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews and special friend, Virginia Oltman Masse of Manchester, New Hampshire.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 AM at Riverside Cemetery in Crete. No visitation. Memorials have been established to The Cat House in Lincoln. Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Benjamin Chesser , please visit Tribute Store.