November 11, 1974 - February 6, 2020
Bengy Alan Klozenbucher, 45, passed from this Earth February 6, 2020. He was born November 11, 1974 in Belleville, KS to Reggie Klozenbucher and Shannon (Waln) Koepke. He wed the love of his life, Kari (Clark) June 23, 2013 and was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Ella, June 4, 2015. Ben's childhood was spent running on his Grandparents farm getting into as much dirt as possible. As he got older, that love of dirt led him to an early career in landscape design at Earl May Nursery and Garden center where his passion and gardening know how grew.
Time passed and he had the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream to 'ride the rails'. He joined with Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor in 2005 and there he's spent the last 15 years of his career. Ben was a man filled with many passions. Whether it be his grace in athletics, landscape design, model trains, love of his cats, raising KOI fish, farming his family farm, and in recent years a rekindled love for bow hunting as he tracked his great whitetail, Greaser. Ben was beloved by those who knew him well. His smile was welcoming, his laugh infectious and although his opinions were strong, his friendships were stronger.
Ben is survived by his wife, Kari, and daughter Ella. His mother Shannon, sisters Angela Klozenbucher(Jason) Runge, Lakey (Trent) Gloystein, Katherine Klozenbucher and brother Kameron Klozenbucher. His nieces Hailey, Julia, Alexis, Autumn and nephews Zaine, Boden, Colby, and Avery. Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many loving friends. He is proceeded in death by his father, Reggie Klozenbucher.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (2-12-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 pm at Roper and Sons. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.