July 9, 1926 - March 25, 2020
Ben B. Herr, 93, of Lincoln passed away at home on March 25, 2020. Born July 9, 1926 in McClusky, ND to George and Maggie (Krein) Herr, the 7th of 12 children. Following his teaching in the rural school system in North Dakota he moved to Lincoln where he owned and operated Ben Herr Refuse in southeast Lincoln for 38 years. He was an active member of the College View Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Ben is survived by his wife Sibyl (Sivertson); son Kendall (Sheila) Herr; daughters Gaylene (Larry) Meyers, Gwen (Gary) Barker, and Kelley (Davis) Roadruck; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters.
The private burial will be in the College View Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
