Ben B. Herr, 93, of Lincoln passed away at home on March 25, 2020. Born July 9, 1926 in McClusky, ND to George and Maggie (Krein) Herr, the 7th of 12 children. Following his teaching in the rural school system in North Dakota he moved to Lincoln where he owned and operated Ben Herr Refuse in southeast Lincoln for 38 years. He was an active member of the College View Seventh-day Adventist Church.