Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ben Alan Klozenbucher, 45, of Eagle, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 6, 2020. Visitation with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at roperandsons.com