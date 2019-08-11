July 15, 1927 - August 3, 2019
Belva Vician passed away August 3, 2019. She was born July 15, 1927, in Spring Valley, Minn., to John and Marian Wible. She married William Vician October 13, 1951, in Mason City, Iowa, where they raised their four children.
Survived by daughters, Bonnie Vician and Wanda Tritch, Lincoln, and Jacqueline (Terry) Soli, Ft Madison, Iowa, and daughter-in-law Patricia Vician, Emmetsburg, Iowa; grandchildren: David (April) Vician, Fullerton, Calif., Katie Tritch Lyons, Lincoln, Justin (Keri) Tritch, Hickman, Lindsay Soli Foster, Ft Madison, Iowa; and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband William and son, Dennis.
Services will be in Mason City, Iowa, on August 24, 2019.
