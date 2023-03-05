Belva Jean Gleason
August 17, 1930 - March 2, 2023
Belva Jean Gleason, 92, of Lincoln passed away March 2, 2023. Born August 17, 1930, in Johnson, NE to Carl and Della (Juilfs) Viox. Belva worked for LT&T Company and Bryan Hospital.
Family members include her daughters Rhonda (Pete) Schmaderer, Renee (Mike) Foley, and Amy (Scott) Bourn, all of Lincoln, 6 grandchildren; brother Bob Viox, Lincoln. Preceded in death by her parents, husband William “Bill” Gleason, and infant daughter.
Private Family Service. Memorials to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital c/o Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com