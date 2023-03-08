Belinda Jane (Kasselder) McCoy

February 26, 1954 - March 1, 2023

Belinda Jane (Kasselder) McCoy, age 69, of Lincoln, went to be with her Lord Wednesday evening, March 1, 2023. Belinda was born February 26, 1954, in Great Bend, Kansas.

Belinda is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Jim McCoy and her son Brandon (Joseph) McCoy; siblings Melissa (Perry) Warhurst and Chris (Tasha) Kasselder; many nieces, nephews, and relatives. Belinda was preceded in death by her daughter Bethany Lynn McCoy.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 13, 11am at St. Mark's United Methodist Church 8550 Pioneer Boulevard, Lincoln, Nebraska 68520. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the St. Marks UMC Foundation at stmarks.org. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com.