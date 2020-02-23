Becky Lynn Nelson

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Survivors include her husband Jerry of Verdon; daughter Shane and husband Joseph Decker of Ripley, OK; granddaughter Josie Decker; brothers Jimmy and Tony Nosler of Arkansas; sister-in-law Norma Stinson of Tecumseh; brother-in-law Dick Wheeler of Hamburg, IA; other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, February 26, 2:00 p.m. at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Burial will follow in Stella Cemetery at Stella. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 5:00 to 7:00. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.