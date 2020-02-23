February 20, 2020
Becky Lynn Nelson, age 61, of Verdon, unexpectedly passed away at Community Medical Center in Falls City on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Survivors include her husband Jerry of Verdon; daughter Shane and husband Joseph Decker of Ripley, OK; granddaughter Josie Decker; brothers Jimmy and Tony Nosler of Arkansas; sister-in-law Norma Stinson of Tecumseh; brother-in-law Dick Wheeler of Hamburg, IA; other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, February 26, 2:00 p.m. at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Burial will follow in Stella Cemetery at Stella. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 5:00 to 7:00. Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.
