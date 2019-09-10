September 5, 2019
Becky J. (Winslow) Watts of Clarks passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Merrick County Medical Center. She was born on October 25th in Blair to Andy and LaVerna (Pearson) Winslow and wishes for you to guess her age. Becky graduated from Blair High School in Blair and moved to Osceola. She worked for NPPD before starting Watts Electric Company in 1982 with her husband at the time. Due to her love of travel, Becky started Travel and Tour Center in Osceola and was later an Operations Manager for Executive Travel.
Becky lived at Bucktail Lake in Clarks and spent her winters in Sun City West, Arizona. Becky started the Governor's Park Arboretum in Osceola, was a Past President of PEO, Board Member on Friends of the Lied in Lincoln from 2006 to 2012, Social Chair of Corte Bella Golf Course and a Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star. She enjoyed golfing, socializing, event planning, traveling and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Becky is survived by a son, Aaron Watts and wife Deb of Malcolm; daughters, Toni Watts-McDonald and husband Eric, Kylie Fallick and husband Jay, both of Waverly; grandchildren, James, Olivia and Cody Watts, Pearson and Amos McDonald, Carter and Alexis Fallick; mother, LaVerna Winslow, brother, Andrew Winslow and wife Deb, both of Omaha; sister-in-law, Susan Marshall-Winslow of Austin, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Jay Winslow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Osceola. There will be no visitation. Guests that are not able to attend the service are encouraged to attend the luncheon immediately following at Ryan Hill Country Club in Osceola. If you wish to send flowers, Becky requests only a single white rose and encourages memorials to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.
